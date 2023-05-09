A member of the LGBTQ community in Colombo, Sri Lanka. File photo: AFP
Sri Lanka court clears path for decriminalisation of homosexuality
- Activists in Sri Lanka have been campaigning for years to change the law in Sri Lanka, where being gay is still punishable by a prison sentence and a fine
- Court has given green light to bill to decriminalise homosexuality; now supporters need to gain backing of parliamentarians for legislation to be pushed through
A member of the LGBTQ community in Colombo, Sri Lanka. File photo: AFP