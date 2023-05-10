An Indian soldier stands alongside villagers in front of a ransacked church that was set on fire by a mob earlier this month in the Senapati district of India’s Manipur state. Photo: AFP
Explainer |
Why did India’s Manipur state explode in ethnic violence?
- More than 60 people have been killed and around 35,000 residents displaced as violent clashes wracked the hilly region bordering Myanmar
- Tensions between the mostly Hindu Meitei and mainly Christian Kuki had been building for a long time, ‘but the government was not paying attention’
An Indian soldier stands alongside villagers in front of a ransacked church that was set on fire by a mob earlier this month in the Senapati district of India’s Manipur state. Photo: AFP