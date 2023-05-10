A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party activist and supporter of former Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan uses a slingshot to throw a stone at police during a protest against the arrest of their leader. Photo: AFP
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan remanded in custody for 8 days amid uproar
- Khan’s arrest has led to violent protests across the country, with at least two provinces asking the federal government to deploy troops to restore order
- Election Commission of Pakistan last October found Khan guilty of illegally selling state gifts and barred him from public office until the next election
