Police fire teargas shells toward activists and supporters of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran during a protest against the arrest of the ex-leader. Photo: AFP
Pakistan arrests ex-PM Khan’s party leaders after deploying army to quell protests
- Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who served as foreign minister in Imran Khan’s cabinet during his four year premiership, was arrested overnight
- Pakistan’s government called in the army to help end violent protests after former premier Imran Khan was arrested and put under custody of the anti-corruption agency
