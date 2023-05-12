Onetime cricket star Imran Khan and former prime minister of Pakistan was arrested on Tuesday at the Islamabad High Court on the orders of the country’s top graft agency. Photo: AFP
‘Long way to go’: Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan appears in court as government vows to rearrest him
- Khan was arrested on Tuesday at the Islamabad High Court on orders of the country’s top anti-corruption agency, which the Supreme Court ruled unlawful
- The government has vowed to rearrest Khan should he be denied bail in his hearing today, setting the stage for more unrest
Onetime cricket star Imran Khan and former prime minister of Pakistan was arrested on Tuesday at the Islamabad High Court on the orders of the country’s top graft agency. Photo: AFP