People shelter at a monastery in Sittwe town in Myanmars Rakhine state ahead of the expected landfall of Cyclone Mocha. Photo: AFP
As ‘severe’ Cyclone Mocha nears, Bangladesh, Myanmar evacuate hundreds of thousands
- Cyclone Mocha is expected to make landfall on Sunday between Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh and Kyaukpyu in Myanmar
- Bangladesh, a delta nation with more than 160 million people and prone to natural disasters such as floods, will evacuate nearly 500,000 people
