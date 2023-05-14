Women take shelter with their children in Shahpori island on the outskirts of Teknaf, Bangladesh on Saturday ahead of Cyclone Mocha’s landfall. Photo: AFP
Hundreds of thousands flee as Cyclone Mocha thunders towards Myanmar and Bangladesh
- Cyclone Mocha was packing winds of up to 240km per hour (149 miles per hour), according to the Zoom Earth website, which classed it as a Super Cyclone
- It was expected to weaken before making landfall on Sunday morning near Cox’s Bazar, where nearly one million Rohingya refugees live in flimsy shelters
Women take shelter with their children in Shahpori island on the outskirts of Teknaf, Bangladesh on Saturday ahead of Cyclone Mocha’s landfall. Photo: AFP