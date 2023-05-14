Women take shelter with their children in Shahpori island on the outskirts of Teknaf, Bangladesh on Saturday ahead of Cyclone Mocha’s landfall. Photo: AFP
Extreme weather
Hundreds of thousands flee as Cyclone Mocha thunders towards Myanmar and Bangladesh

  • Cyclone Mocha was packing winds of up to 240km per hour (149 miles per hour), according to the Zoom Earth website, which classed it as a Super Cyclone
  • It was expected to weaken before making landfall on Sunday morning near Cox’s Bazar, where nearly one million Rohingya refugees live in flimsy shelters

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:47am, 14 May, 2023

