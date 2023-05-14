Supporters of Imran Khan, former Pakistan prime minister, celebrate his release outside his residence in Lahore, Pakistan, on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan calls for nationwide ‘freedom’ protests
- Khan urges his supporters to hold protests ‘at the end of your streets and villages’ across the country on Sunday and announces he will return to campaigning on Wednesday
- Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warns that those involved in perpetrating the violence will be arrested within 72 hours
Supporters of Imran Khan, former Pakistan prime minister, celebrate his release outside his residence in Lahore, Pakistan, on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg