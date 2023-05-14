Supporters of Imran Khan, former Pakistan prime minister, celebrate his release outside his residence in Lahore, Pakistan, on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
Pakistan
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan calls for nationwide ‘freedom’ protests

  • Khan urges his supporters to hold protests ‘at the end of your streets and villages’ across the country on Sunday and announces he will return to campaigning on Wednesday
  • Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warns that those involved in perpetrating the violence will be arrested within 72 hours

Updated: 12:00pm, 14 May, 2023

