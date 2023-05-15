Supporters of parties from Pakistan’s ruling alliance gather near the Supreme Court in Islamabad on May 15, 2023, to protest against the judiciarys alleged undue facilitation to former prime inister Imran Khan. Photo: AFP
Pakistan government supporters stage rare sit-in to protest ‘undue’ release of former premier Imran Khan
- The call to protest is a sign of escalating tensions between the judiciary and the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
- The sit-in is expected to take place despite a ban on rallies and public gatherings that the government imposed in the wake of the crisis
