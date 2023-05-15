Supporters of parties from Pakistan’s ruling alliance gather near the Supreme Court in Islamabad on May 15, 2023, to protest against the judiciarys alleged undue facilitation to former prime inister Imran Khan. Photo: AFP
Supporters of parties from Pakistan’s ruling alliance gather near the Supreme Court in Islamabad on May 15, 2023, to protest against the judiciarys alleged undue facilitation to former prime inister Imran Khan. Photo: AFP
Pakistan
Asia /  South Asia

Pakistan government supporters stage rare sit-in to protest ‘undue’ release of former premier Imran Khan

  • The call to protest is a sign of escalating tensions between the judiciary and the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
  • The sit-in is expected to take place despite a ban on rallies and public gatherings that the government imposed in the wake of the crisis

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:10pm, 15 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Supporters of parties from Pakistan’s ruling alliance gather near the Supreme Court in Islamabad on May 15, 2023, to protest against the judiciarys alleged undue facilitation to former prime inister Imran Khan. Photo: AFP
Supporters of parties from Pakistan’s ruling alliance gather near the Supreme Court in Islamabad on May 15, 2023, to protest against the judiciarys alleged undue facilitation to former prime inister Imran Khan. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE