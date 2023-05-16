According to a recent report released by Lumikai, 43 per cent of India’s 507 million gamers are female. Photo: Shutterstock
More Indian girls gaming competitively as US$1.5 billion esports sector grows
- As the gaming industry grows and opens up, a generation of women and girls has emerged who play, earn and even date via video games
- Percentage of female players in competitive esports rose from 12 per cent in 2020 to 22 per cent in 2022 but they are often harassed and trolled, and earn a lot less
