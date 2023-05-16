Supporters of India’s Congress party celebrate its victory in the Karnataka state assembly election in the southern city of Bangalore on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Explainer |
What Congress’ win over Modi’s BJP in Karnataka means for India’s 2024 election
- The victory in Karnataka state polls was one of the most significant for Congress against Narendra Modi’s BJP since he took power nearly a decade ago
- Whether Congress can build on that momentum in the BJP-dominated regions of north and west India remains unclear, however
