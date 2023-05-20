The Lupeng Yuanyu 028, a shipping vessel operated by Penglai Jinglu Fishery, capsized on Tuesday morning. Photo: SCMP
Indian navy locates capsized Chinese fishing ship Lupeng Yuanyu 028 and life raft
- There were 39 people – 17 Chinese crew members, 17 Indonesians and five from the Philippines – on board at the time of the incident
- Two bodies were recovered by Chinese vessels, as President Xi ordered all efforts be made to search for survivors
