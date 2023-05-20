The 2000-rupee notes were introduced in 2016 to replenish the Indian economy’s currency in circulation quickly after demonetisation. Photo: Reuters
Will India’s move to get rid of highest value banknote hurt its economy?
- The central bank has asked citizens to deposit or exchange the 2000-rupee notes by September 30
- Analysts say the decision is expected to be less disruptive for economic activity unlike the 2016 withdrawal that triggered chaos
