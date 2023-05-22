Hari Budha Magar in Kathmandu. The Gurkha veteran scaled Mount Everest on Friday, becoming the first double above-the-knee amputee to do so. Photo: AFP
Double amputee climber makes history on Mount Everest
- Hari Budha Magar has become the first double above-the-knee amputee to summit the world’s tallest mountain
- The former Gurkha soldier in the British army, who lost both his legs in Afghanistan, arrived at Everest on April 17 but had to wait until May 19 to reach the summit
