Indian paramilitary soldiers keep guard by the Dal Lake ahead of a G20 tourism working group meeting in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. Photo: AP
With G20 event, India seeks to project normalcy in disputed Kashmir
- The meeting will be the first significant international event in Kashmir since New Delhi stripped the Muslim-majority region of semi-autonomy in 2019
- Pakistan, which controls part of Kashmir but, like India, claims the entire territory, slammed New Delhi for holding the meeting, while China will not attend the event
Indian paramilitary soldiers keep guard by the Dal Lake ahead of a G20 tourism working group meeting in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. Photo: AP