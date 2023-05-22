People watch the BBC documentary, India: The Modi Question,, on a screen in Kochi. Photo: AFP
Indian court issues summons to BBC in a defamation case over Modi documentary
- Reports in India said the defamation suit states the documentary ‘India: the Modi Question’ cast a slur on India’s reputation, its judiciary and the prime minister
- The documentary focused on Modi’s leadership as chief minister of the western state of Gujarat during 2002 riots in which at least 1,000 people were killed, mostly Muslims
People watch the BBC documentary, India: The Modi Question,, on a screen in Kochi. Photo: AFP