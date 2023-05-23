An Indian worker tries to cool off on a hot day in Prayagraj, northern Uttar Pradesh state. Photo: AP
India under severe weather alert as temperatures reach ‘unbearable’ 45 degrees, monsoon rains delayed
- India’s meteorological agency warned that the blistering heat will continue for the next few days before monsoon rains bring some relief
- The southwest monsoon is slightly delayed this year and will hit in the first week of June, causing temperatures to stay high longer than usual
An Indian worker tries to cool off on a hot day in Prayagraj, northern Uttar Pradesh state. Photo: AP