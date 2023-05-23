Sherpa guide Kami Rita scaled Mount Everest for a record 28th time Photo: AFP
Nepal’s Kami Rita Sherpa scales Everest for record 28th time; death toll at 11
- Kami Rita Sherpa reached the summit for a record 28th time on Tuesday, completing his second ascent in just a week
- However, the dangers the mountain presents for many climbers were reflected in two more deaths on Everest over the weekend that took the toll to 11 since April
