India has made testing mandatory for cough syrup exports after the deaths of dozens of children overseas. Photo: Shutterstock
India
India introduces mandatory export testing of cough syrups after overseas deaths of children

  • Any cough syrup must have a certificate of analysis issued by a government laboratory before it is exported, effective June 1, the government said
  • India’s pharmaceutical industry was shaken after WHO found toxins in cough syrups made by 3 Indian companies were linked to the death of more than 80 kids

Reuters

Updated: 4:16pm, 23 May, 2023

