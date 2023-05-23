India has made testing mandatory for cough syrup exports after the deaths of dozens of children overseas. Photo: Shutterstock
India introduces mandatory export testing of cough syrups after overseas deaths of children
- Any cough syrup must have a certificate of analysis issued by a government laboratory before it is exported, effective June 1, the government said
- India’s pharmaceutical industry was shaken after WHO found toxins in cough syrups made by 3 Indian companies were linked to the death of more than 80 kids
