Private security personnel escort a vehicle transporting former Prime Minister Imran Khan to court to get bail on Tuesday in cases related to the violence that erupted in March between his supporters and police. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pakistan court grants bail to ex-premier Khan in terrorism cases

  • Former leader Imran Khan, who spoke of ‘a threat to my life’, was granted bail in eight cases related to terrorism for allegedly inciting supporters to violence
  • A court granted Khan protection from arrest until June 8, said a spokesperson for his party; more than 100 cases, including for corruption, are registered against him

dpa
Updated: 5:36pm, 23 May, 2023

