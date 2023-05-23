India’s top female wrestlers and their supporters march towards the India Gate monument on May 23, 2023. Photo: AP
India’s top women wrestlers lead march to demand arrest of sports official for sexual abuse
- Protesters have been staging a demonstration in New Delhi for nearly a month, with many members of opposition parties and farmer unions backing the cause
- Two Olympic medallists have threatened to return their medals if no action is taken against Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
