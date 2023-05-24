The capsized Chinese fishing vessel Lupeng Yuanyu 028 in the Indian Ocean. Photo: Sri Lankan Navy/AFP
Sri Lanka navy finds 14 bodies in capsized Chinese fishing boat Lupeng Yuanyu 028
- The discovery came a day after a preliminary Chinese government probe concluded there were no survivors
- The vessel overturned on May 16, with 17 Chinese, 17 Indonesians and five Filipinos on board within Australia’s vast search-and-rescue region, 5,000km west of Perth
