Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] party could be banned. EPA-EFE
Pakistan mulls banning Imran Khan’s party, it cannot be ‘tolerated’, minister says

  • Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] party had attacked the ‘very basis of state’, which could not be tolerated
  • The former cricket star is embroiled in the latest, critical phase of a decades old rivalry between civilian politicians and the powerful military

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:21pm, 24 May, 2023

