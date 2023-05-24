Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] party could be banned. EPA-EFE
Pakistan mulls banning Imran Khan’s party, it cannot be ‘tolerated’, minister says
- Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] party had attacked the ‘very basis of state’, which could not be tolerated
- The former cricket star is embroiled in the latest, critical phase of a decades old rivalry between civilian politicians and the powerful military
Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] party could be banned. EPA-EFE