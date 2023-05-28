Rajesh Vishwas, a food inspector, was taking a selfie when he dropped his mobile phone into the Kherkatta Dam, the BBC reported. Photo: Shutterstock
Rajesh Vishwas, a food inspector, was taking a selfie when he dropped his mobile phone into the Kherkatta Dam, the BBC reported. Photo: Shutterstock
India
Asia /  South Asia

Indian official suspended for ‘misusing’ position by draining reservoir to find phone after it dropped while taking a selfie

  • Rajesh Vishwas, a food inspector, was taking a selfie when he dropped his mobile phone into the Kherkatta Dam, the BBC reported
  • It took workers three days to pump millions of litres of water out of the reservoir in Central India after divers initially failed to recover the device

Business Insider
Business Insider

Updated: 4:52pm, 28 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Rajesh Vishwas, a food inspector, was taking a selfie when he dropped his mobile phone into the Kherkatta Dam, the BBC reported. Photo: Shutterstock
Rajesh Vishwas, a food inspector, was taking a selfie when he dropped his mobile phone into the Kherkatta Dam, the BBC reported. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE