Rajesh Vishwas, a food inspector, was taking a selfie when he dropped his mobile phone into the Kherkatta Dam, the BBC reported. Photo: Shutterstock
Indian official suspended for ‘misusing’ position by draining reservoir to find phone after it dropped while taking a selfie
- Rajesh Vishwas, a food inspector, was taking a selfie when he dropped his mobile phone into the Kherkatta Dam, the BBC reported
- It took workers three days to pump millions of litres of water out of the reservoir in Central India after divers initially failed to recover the device
