Indian prime minister Narendra Modi lights a lamp after installing a royal golden sceptre near the chair of the speaker, as speaker of the lower house Om Birla watches, during the start of the inaugural ceremony of the new parliament building, in New Delhi, India. Photo: AP
Modi opponents boycott opening of new Indian parliament as PM reshapes country’s power centre
- Indian PM Narendra Modi inaugurated a grand new parliament building on Sunday, a major part of his Hindu nationalist government’s remodelling of New Delhi
- Event was boycotted by 20 opposition parties who said Modi violated protocol to inaugurate the complex when it should have been done by the president
