Customers try Xiaomi devices at a Mi store on the outskirts of New Delhi. Photo: AFP
China’s Xiaomi seeks to claw back lost India market share with more local production: ‘we see this as a milestone’
- Allegations of money laundering and increased state scrutiny contributed to a decline of more than 20 per cent in Xiaomi’s India shipments last year
- The Chinese smartphone giant is now betting on growing demand for smart TVs, Bluetooth earphones and other accessories to boost revenue in the country
Customers try Xiaomi devices at a Mi store on the outskirts of New Delhi. Photo: AFP