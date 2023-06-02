India and China, whose relations have nosedived since a deadly military clash on their Himalayan border in 2020, have been involved in a row over visas for each other’s journalists. Photo: AFP
India and China, whose relations have nosedived since a deadly military clash on their Himalayan border in 2020, have been involved in a row over visas for each other’s journalists. Photo: AFP
India
Asia /  South Asia

India says it hopes Beijing will allow its journalists to continue to work in China

  • The Indian statement came two days after China said it had taken ‘appropriate’ action in response to India’s treatment of Chinese journalists
  • A row over visas began in April after two Indian journalists posted in Beijing were barred from returning to their jobs in the Chinese capital

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:29pm, 2 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
India and China, whose relations have nosedived since a deadly military clash on their Himalayan border in 2020, have been involved in a row over visas for each other’s journalists. Photo: AFP
India and China, whose relations have nosedived since a deadly military clash on their Himalayan border in 2020, have been involved in a row over visas for each other’s journalists. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE