Rescuers work at a site where two passenger trains derailed in India’s Balasore district on Friday. Photo: Press Trust of India via AP
Trains derail in India, killing at least 13 and trapping hundreds
- Several compartments of one train went off the tracks, and debris from the mangled carriages was hit by a train coming from the opposite direction
- About 400 people were injured and taken to hospitals, and the cause of the accident is under investigation
