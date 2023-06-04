Rescuers wade through piles of debris and wreckage to pull out bodies and free people after passenger trains derailed in India, killing more than 280 people and injuring hundreds as rail cars were flipped over and mangled in one of the country’s deadliest train crashes in decades. Photo: AP
India’s deadly train crash renews questions over safety as government pushes railway upgrade
- From 2017 to 2021, there were more than 100,000 train-related deaths in India, according to a 2022 report published by the National Crime Records Bureau
- Official data also suggests derailments are the most common form of rail accidents in India, but have been on a decline in recent years
