A drone view shows derailed coaches after trains collided in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha, India. Photo: Reuters
A drone view shows derailed coaches after trains collided in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha, India. Photo: Reuters
India
Asia /  South Asia

Indian railways minister says signalling system error led to train crash that killed over 300 people

  • India’s railway minister said the train derailment that killed more than 300 people was caused by an error in the electronic signalling system
  • The accident occurred at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is focusing on the modernisation of the British colonial-era railroad network in India

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:45pm, 4 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A drone view shows derailed coaches after trains collided in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha, India. Photo: Reuters
A drone view shows derailed coaches after trains collided in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha, India. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE