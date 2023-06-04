A drone view shows derailed coaches after trains collided in Balasore district in the eastern state of Odisha, India. Photo: Reuters
Indian railways minister says signalling system error led to train crash that killed over 300 people
- India’s railway minister said the train derailment that killed more than 300 people was caused by an error in the electronic signalling system
- The accident occurred at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is focusing on the modernisation of the British colonial-era railroad network in India
