Railway workers help to restore services at the accident site of a three-train collision near Balasore in the eastern state of Odisha, India on Sunday. Photo: AFP via Getty Images / TNS
India rescue work ends as focus turns to cause of worst train crash in decades
- The death toll from Friday’s crash was revised down from 288 to 275 after it was found that some bodies had been counted twice, officials said
- State-run Indian Railways is conducting an initial inquiry to determine the cause of the crash – one of India’s deadliest – near the district of Balasore, Odisha
