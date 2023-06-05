Railway workers help to restore services at the accident site of a three-train collision near Balasore in the eastern state of Odisha, India on Sunday. Photo: AFP via Getty Images / TNS
Railway workers help to restore services at the accident site of a three-train collision near Balasore in the eastern state of Odisha, India on Sunday. Photo: AFP via Getty Images / TNS
India
Asia /  South Asia

India rescue work ends as focus turns to cause of worst train crash in decades

  • The death toll from Friday’s crash was revised down from 288 to 275 after it was found that some bodies had been counted twice, officials said
  • State-run Indian Railways is conducting an initial inquiry to determine the cause of the crash – one of India’s deadliest – near the district of Balasore, Odisha

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:33am, 5 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Railway workers help to restore services at the accident site of a three-train collision near Balasore in the eastern state of Odisha, India on Sunday. Photo: AFP via Getty Images / TNS
Railway workers help to restore services at the accident site of a three-train collision near Balasore in the eastern state of Odisha, India on Sunday. Photo: AFP via Getty Images / TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE