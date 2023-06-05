Indian politician Rahul Gandhi speaks at the Javits Centre in New York on Sunday. Gandhi has accused India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party of dividing the country and failing to focus on important issues. Photo: AP
India’s Rahul Gandhi takes a swipe at Modi in the US for espousing ‘nasty’, ‘not Indian values’
- Considered Modi’s main challenger in next year’s national elections, the 52-year-old Congress party scion has been on a three-city tour of the US
- He called for Indians in the US to stand up for ‘modern India’, and asked ‘how do we compete with the challenge the Chinese have placed on the table?’
