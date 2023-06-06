A man carries a child out of New York City’s new migrant “welcome centre” at the former four-star Roosevelt Hotel in midtown Manhattan last month. Photo: AFP
Cash-strapped Pakistan rents out its New York hotel for use as immigrant housing
- The century-old Roosevelt Hotel, owned by state-run Pakistan International Airlines, will be rented out to New York’s city government for three years
- It will net the South Asian nation – which faces about US$22 billion of external debt payments and is trying to revive an IMF bailout – US$220 million
