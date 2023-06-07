The Air India logo is seen at the airline’s corporate headquarters in Mumbai in October 2021. Photo: Reuters
Air India plane on way to US makes emergency landing in Russia after engine problem
- The incident comes amid a debate over use of Russian airspace, and the potential dangers of an aircraft being forced to land in Russia with Americans on board
- Air India says the 216 passengers and 16 crew will stay in local hotels, and another plane will be sent to pick them up
The Air India logo is seen at the airline’s corporate headquarters in Mumbai in October 2021. Photo: Reuters