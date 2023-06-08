A float showing the assassination of Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards is seen at a parade in Brampton, Ontario. Photo: @TimesNow/Twitter
India rebukes Canada over parade float showing assassination of Indira Gandhi
- A float in a parade by Sikh activists in the city of Brampton, Ontario appears to glorify the 1984 assassination of Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her bodyguards
- India’s foreign minister S. Jaishankar hit out at Canada for allowing the float in the parade, while Canada’s High Commissioner for India also condemned the incident
A float showing the assassination of Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards is seen at a parade in Brampton, Ontario. Photo: @TimesNow/Twitter