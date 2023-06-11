An injured man is rushed to a hospital for medical treatment after heavy rains, in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Heavy rains in northwest Pakistan leave 25 dead, 145 injured
- Rain and hailstones hit the Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Karak districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, a rescue official said
- Pakistani PM Shahbaz Sharif expressed grief over the loss of life loss from the storm and directed authorities to pick up the pace of the relief operation
An injured man is rushed to a hospital for medical treatment after heavy rains, in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE