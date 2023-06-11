Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat at her residence in Sonipat, northern state of Haryana, India, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat at her residence in Sonipat, northern state of Haryana, India, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
India
Asia /  South Asia

Top Indian wrestler accuses government of silence over sexual harassment probe

  • Two-time Olympian Vinesh Phogat says she has been hurt by PM Narendra Modi’s silence on the issue
  • Sports Minister Anurag Thakur was also ‘not interested’ in listening to her concerns when she spoke to him, Phogat adds

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:30pm, 11 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat at her residence in Sonipat, northern state of Haryana, India, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat at her residence in Sonipat, northern state of Haryana, India, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE