Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat at her residence in Sonipat, northern state of Haryana, India, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Top Indian wrestler accuses government of silence over sexual harassment probe
- Two-time Olympian Vinesh Phogat says she has been hurt by PM Narendra Modi’s silence on the issue
- Sports Minister Anurag Thakur was also ‘not interested’ in listening to her concerns when she spoke to him, Phogat adds
