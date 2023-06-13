A Russian oil tanker carrying discounted crude is seen anchored at a port in Karachi on Sunday. Pakistan struck a deal with Moscow in April to buy cut-price oil, breaking ranks with US-led sanctions efforts. Photo: Karachi Port Trust via AP
Pakistan uses Chinese yuan to buy cut-price oil from Russia
- Pakistan’s petroleum minister said the country’s first government-to-government import of Russian crude was paid for in Chinese currency
- Islamabad has also outlined a process to open barter trade with Russia, Afghanistan and Iran as it seeks avenues to trade without using US dollars
A Russian oil tanker carrying discounted crude is seen anchored at a port in Karachi on Sunday. Pakistan struck a deal with Moscow in April to buy cut-price oil, breaking ranks with US-led sanctions efforts. Photo: Karachi Port Trust via AP