A Russian oil tanker carrying discounted crude is seen anchored at a port in Karachi on Sunday. Pakistan struck a deal with Moscow in April to buy cut-price oil, breaking ranks with US-led sanctions efforts. Photo: Karachi Port Trust via AP
Pakistan uses Chinese yuan to buy cut-price oil from Russia

  • Pakistan’s petroleum minister said the country’s first government-to-government import of Russian crude was paid for in Chinese currency
  • Islamabad has also outlined a process to open barter trade with Russia, Afghanistan and Iran as it seeks avenues to trade without using US dollars

Reuters
Updated: 10:32am, 13 Jun, 2023

