High tides at a beach before the due onset of cyclone, in Karachi. Photo: AFP
7 dead including 4 boys as cyclone Biparjoy barrels towards India, Pakistan; thousands evacuated

  • Among the dead were 4 boys, who drowned in rough seas off the western Indian financial hub of Mumbai
  • India and Pakistan began evacuating more than 40,000 people from coastal areas, two days before a cyclone is expected to make landfall

Reuters
Updated: 9:21pm, 13 Jun, 2023

