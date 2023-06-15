The US is expected to clear the proposal from General Electric to produce the engines with India’s Hindustan Aeronautics for the Tejas light-combat aircraft. Photo: Reuters
US nears deal to build fighter jet engines in India ahead of Modi’s White House trip

  • General Electric’s agreement to produce the engines with Hindustan Aeronautics is close to the finish line as Biden prepares to host Modi for a state banquet
  • The project is a sign of closer military cooperation between the two countries in the face of China’s growing assertiveness

Bloomberg
Updated: 12:30pm, 15 Jun, 2023

