The US is expected to clear the proposal from General Electric to produce the engines with India’s Hindustan Aeronautics for the Tejas light-combat aircraft. Photo: Reuters
US nears deal to build fighter jet engines in India ahead of Modi’s White House trip
- General Electric’s agreement to produce the engines with Hindustan Aeronautics is close to the finish line as Biden prepares to host Modi for a state banquet
- The project is a sign of closer military cooperation between the two countries in the face of China’s growing assertiveness
The US is expected to clear the proposal from General Electric to produce the engines with India’s Hindustan Aeronautics for the Tejas light-combat aircraft. Photo: Reuters