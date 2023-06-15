Critics have voiced concerns the push for uniform civil laws could become part of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his BJP party’s majoritarian social push. Photo: Reuters
India revives debate over Modi promise to replace religion-based laws ahead of 2024 polls
- Drafting a new civil code featured prominently in Modi’s manifestos in last 2 national elections and is a key, unfulfilled part of its Hindu nationalist agenda
- Currently, matters of marriage, divorce, adoption and inheritance are governed by multiple religious and customary laws – often regressive and patriarchal
Critics have voiced concerns the push for uniform civil laws could become part of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his BJP party’s majoritarian social push. Photo: Reuters