Shahjahan Bhuiyan (centre) leaves Dhaka Central Jail in Bangladesh on Sunday. Bhuiyan executed more than two dozen fellow prisoners in exchange for sentence reductions. Photo: AFP
He executed 26 of his fellow prisoners. Now Bangladesh has set him free: ‘I had a good time’
- Shahjahan Bhuiyan hanged Islamist terrorists, coup plotters and serial killers, among others, during the time he spent in Dhaka Central Jail
- Officials said his sentence had been reduced for the executions he carried out. All of Bangladesh’s executioners are long-serving prisoners
