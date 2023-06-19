Shahjahan Bhuiyan (centre) leaves Dhaka Central Jail in Bangladesh on Sunday. Bhuiyan executed more than two dozen fellow prisoners in exchange for sentence reductions. Photo: AFP
Shahjahan Bhuiyan (centre) leaves Dhaka Central Jail in Bangladesh on Sunday. Bhuiyan executed more than two dozen fellow prisoners in exchange for sentence reductions. Photo: AFP
Bangladesh
Asia /  South Asia

He executed 26 of his fellow prisoners. Now Bangladesh has set him free: ‘I had a good time’

  • Shahjahan Bhuiyan hanged Islamist terrorists, coup plotters and serial killers, among others, during the time he spent in Dhaka Central Jail
  • Officials said his sentence had been reduced for the executions he carried out. All of Bangladesh’s executioners are long-serving prisoners

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:32am, 19 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Shahjahan Bhuiyan (centre) leaves Dhaka Central Jail in Bangladesh on Sunday. Bhuiyan executed more than two dozen fellow prisoners in exchange for sentence reductions. Photo: AFP
Shahjahan Bhuiyan (centre) leaves Dhaka Central Jail in Bangladesh on Sunday. Bhuiyan executed more than two dozen fellow prisoners in exchange for sentence reductions. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE