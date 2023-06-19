Relatives attend to a patient lying on a stretcher at a hospital in the Ballia district of India’s Uttar Pradesh state. On Sunday, temperatures in the district surpassed the normal range by five degrees Celsius, with relative humidity at 25 per cent, intensifying the effect of the heat. Photo: AP
Nearly 100 die in India amid intense heat as temperatures top 44 degrees Celsius: ‘people fear venturing out’
- Hospitals have been forced to cancel leave for medical personnel and provide additional beds due to the gravity of the situation
- Officials said most patients were older than 60 and were suffering from fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, breathing difficulties and heart-related issues
Relatives attend to a patient lying on a stretcher at a hospital in the Ballia district of India’s Uttar Pradesh state. On Sunday, temperatures in the district surpassed the normal range by five degrees Celsius, with relative humidity at 25 per cent, intensifying the effect of the heat. Photo: AP