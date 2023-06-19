The battered fishing boat crammed with people that later capsized and sank off southern Greece. Photo: AP
14 arrested in Pakistan over Greece boat disaster, human trafficking network suspected
- Hundreds of people, including from Pakistan, are thought to have died when a vessel capsized and sank in the sea off Greece last week
- Pakistan’s government has ordered a high-level inquiry to investigate the human trafficking network thought to be involved
