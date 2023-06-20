Members of Pakistan’s transgender community demand their rights during a protest in Karachi in May. Photo: EPA-EFE
Pakistan school for transgender people helps fight prejudice: ‘you are important and valued’
- According to the law it is illegal to discriminate against trans people, also known as khwaja siras, who have been allowed to decide on their own gender since 2018
- In reality, they often face exclusion and end up homeless or working as prostitutes, with many harassed or murdered - despite being held in high regard in centuries past
