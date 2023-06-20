An IndiGo Airbus A320 aircraft prepares to land at Mumbai airport in January 2011. Photo: AFP
Airbus wins record order for 500 planes from India’s IndiGo
- The deal was unveiled on the opening day of the Paris Air Show, the world’s largest event focusing on aviation and space industry
- The order surpasses another mammoth agreement signed months earlier by Air India for 470 aircraft from both Airbus and US-based rival Boeing
