Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin in September last year on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan. Photo: Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
India’s ‘topmost priority is peace’, Modi says in US of Russia-Ukraine war stance
- The Indian prime minister said that his country’s position ‘is well known and well understood’ both in the US and the wider world
- New Delhi has refused to condemn old ally Russia for the war in Ukraine and has increased its trade with Moscow to record levels
