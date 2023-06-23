New Delhi’s Roseate House hotel alleged its staff helped a guest evade his dues by falsifying accounts. Photo: Facebook/roseatehouse
Man leaves India 5-star hotel without paying US$70,000 bill after staying for 603 days
- Ankush Dutta checked into Delhi’s Roseate House for a night and stayed almost two years before checking out without settling his dues
- The hotel filed a police complaint alleging fraud among its staff who helped the guest evade his bills by falsifying accounts
