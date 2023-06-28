The CCI note comes amid growing concerns within the industry about a duopoly, with a merged Air India-Vistara and IndiGo controlling more than 80 per cent of the domestic market as smaller rivals such as SpiceJet and Go First struggle. Photo: Reuters
India flags antitrust concerns with Tata’s Air India, Vistara merger
- The once government-owned airline that Tata Group took over last year, has ambitious plans to take on rivals that dominate outbound traffic
- Competition Commission of India flagged that on some routes and categories – such as business class travel – the merged entity could have a monopoly
