The International Monetary Fund has agreed to a long-awaited bail out for Pakistan’s ailing economy once it gets final approval. Photo: AP
IMF agrees to long-awaited bailout for Pakistan of US$3 billion, higher than expected
- The country faced catastrophic floods that killed 1,739 people, impacted millions and left US$30 billion damage
- The cash-strapped government has had financial help from friendly countries such as China, Saudi Arabia and the UAE
