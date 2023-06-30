The International Monetary Fund has agreed to a long-awaited bail out for Pakistan’s ailing economy once it gets final approval. Photo: AP
Pakistan
IMF agrees to long-awaited bailout for Pakistan of US$3 billion, higher than expected

  • The country faced catastrophic floods that killed 1,739 people, impacted millions and left US$30 billion damage
  • The cash-strapped government has had financial help from friendly countries such as China, Saudi Arabia and the UAE

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:13pm, 30 Jun, 2023

